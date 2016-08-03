版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Artesian Resources Q2 earnings per share $0.33

Aug 4 Artesian Resources Corporation Reports Year

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* To-Date and second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 0.7 percent to $19.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐