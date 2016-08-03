BRIEF-Bsquare Corp reports Q2 loss per share of $0.02

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Bsquare Corp
* Bsquare reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 21 percent to $22.7 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $20 million to $22 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.02
* Says terminated employees representing approximately 13% of our total workforce
* Expect restucturing will result in approximately $1.8 million in annualized cost savings once implemented
* Bsquare corp says on july 28 our board of directors approved a restructuring plan that will reduce size of our engineering services organization
* Says total of 26 employees and contractors will be involved in a workforce reduction
* Currently expect to incur pre-tax restructuring charges to our gaap financial results of approximately $0.6 million in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.