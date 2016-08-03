BRIEF-Parsley Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Parsley Energy Inc.
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing guidance for full-year 2016 capital expenditures from $410-$460 million to $460-$510 million
* Company is increasing full-year 2016 production guidance from 31.5-34.5 mboe per day to 36.0-38.0 mboe per day
* Parsley is lowering full-year 2016 loe per boe guidance from $5.50-$6.50 to $4.50-$5.25
* Q2 net production averaged 35.7 mboe per day, up 23% versus 1q16 and 60% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.