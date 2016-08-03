BRIEF-Emcor says enters into $1.3 billion credit agreement

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Emcor Group Inc
* Emcor group, inc. Announces new expanded credit agreement
* Entered into a $1.3 billion credit agreement
* Credit agreement is comprised of a $900 million revolving credit facility and a $400 million term loan
* Proceeds to repay amounts drawn under revolving credit facility in connection with acquisition of ardent services, rabalais constructors
* Credit agreement, which matures in august 2021, replaces company's existing $1.1 billion credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.