BRIEF-Emcor says enters into $1.3 billion credit agreement

Aug 3 Emcor Group Inc

* Emcor group, inc. Announces new expanded credit agreement

* Entered into a $1.3 billion credit agreement

* Credit agreement is comprised of a $900 million revolving credit facility and a $400 million term loan

* Proceeds to repay amounts drawn under revolving credit facility in connection with acquisition of ardent services, rabalais constructors

* Credit agreement, which matures in august 2021, replaces company's existing $1.1 billion credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

