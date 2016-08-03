BRIEF-Intralinks sees FY 2016 revenue up 10 to 12 percent

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Intralinks Holdings Inc
* Intralinks announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 10 to 12 percent
* Q2 revenue $73 million versus i/b/e/s view $72.8 million
* Qtrly net loss per common share diluted $0.14
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $75.0 million to $76.0 million; loss per share $0.10 to $0.08; adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $300.0 million to $306.0 million; loss per share $0.36 to $0.33; adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $75.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.