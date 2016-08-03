版本:
BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

Aug 3 Cross Country Healthcare Inc

* Cross country healthcare announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.54 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $199.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.6 million

* Sees q3 revenue $200 million - $205 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $212.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $827.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 adjusted eps $0.13 - $0.15

* Sees 2016 revenue $800 million - $815 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

