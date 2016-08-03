版本:
BRIEF-Tronc Inc sees FY 2016 revenue $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion

Aug 3 Tronc Inc

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.35 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion

* Tronc, inc. Raises full year revenue and adjusted ebitda guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue fell 1.8 percent to $405 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance to $170 - $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

