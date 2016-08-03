BRIEF-Teladoc sees FY 2016 revenue $121 million to $124 million

Aug 3 Teladoc Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.38

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $32 million to $33 million

* Teladoc announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $26.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $28.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $121 million to $124 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teladoc inc says q3 net loss per share of between $0.35 and $0.38 is projected

* Teladoc inc says 2016 net loss per share is expected to be between $1.47 and $1.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $33.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.28, revenue view $126.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teladoc inc says total visits for full year are projected to be between 915,000 and 945,000