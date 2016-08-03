BRIEF-Matador Resources Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.01 excluding items

Aug 3 Matador Resources Co

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matador resources company reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.01 excluding items

* Oil production is expected to increase by 6 to 7% in q3 and by approximately same amount again in q4 of 2016

* Natural gas production is expected to decline by about 8 to 9% in q3 and then by another 4 to 5% in q4 of 2016

* Qtrly average daily production of approximately 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day, an increase of 18% sequentially

* Has ample liquidity to continue its three-rig drilling program in delaware basin for remainder of 2016 and 2017

* Total oil equivalent production expected to remain relatively flat to q2 2016 production volumes during remaining two qtrs of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: