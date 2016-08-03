BRIEF-Matador Resources Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.01 excluding items

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Matador Resources Co
* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Matador resources company reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.01 excluding items
* Oil production is expected to increase by 6 to 7% in q3 and by approximately same amount again in q4 of 2016
* Natural gas production is expected to decline by about 8 to 9% in q3 and then by another 4 to 5% in q4 of 2016
* Qtrly average daily production of approximately 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day, an increase of 18% sequentially
* Has ample liquidity to continue its three-rig drilling program in delaware basin for remainder of 2016 and 2017
* Total oil equivalent production expected to remain relatively flat to q2 2016 production volumes during remaining two qtrs of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.