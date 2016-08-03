BRIEF-Cenveo Q2 earnings per share $5.15 from continuing operations

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Cenveo Inc Sees Fy2016 Capital Expenditure To Be In Range $35 Mln
* Cenveo announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $5.15 from continuing operations
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales fell 2.3 percent to $404 million
* $45 million before going back to a more normalized levels in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.