BRIEF-Proassurance says qtrly net premiums earned were 0.8 pct higher than Q2 2015

Aug 3 Proassurance Corp

* Proassurance reports results for second quarter 2016

* Proassurance corp says qtrly net premiums earned were 0.8% higher than in q2 of 2015

* Says gross premiums written were fractionally higher (+0.5%) than in q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

