公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Forevergreen Q2 revenue falls 32.8 pct to $10.8 mln

Aug 3 Forevergreen Worldwide Corp

* Forevergreen worldwide corporation announces q2 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 32.8 percent to $10.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

