BRIEF-CCA reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

Aug 3 Corrections Corp Of America

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

* Q2 revenue rose 0.9 percent to $463.3 million

* CCA reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 diluted EPS $0.46 to $0.48

* Corrections Corp of America sees FY FFO per diluted share $2.62 to $2.67

* Sees Q3 FFO per diluted share $0.66 to $0.68

* Sees Q3 normalized ffo per diluted share $0.67 to $0.68

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 adjusted diluted eps $0.47 to $0.48

* Corrections Corp of America sees FY normalized FFO per diluted share $2.64 to $2.68

* During 2016 expect to invest approximately $99.0 million to $109.0 million in capital expenditures

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S