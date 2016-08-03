版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Rosetta Stone reports Q2 loss per share $0.41

Aug 3 Rosetta Stone Inc

* Rosetta stone inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to $45.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐