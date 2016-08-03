BRIEF-KCAP Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.12

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 KCAP Financial Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Says net asset value per share of $5.45 as of june 30, 2016, compared with $5.82 at december 31, 2015
* KCAp Financial Inc says net investment income for q2 of $0.14 per basic share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.