BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment reports GAAP net loss $0.05 per share

Aug 3 Two Harbors Investment Corp

* Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly reported core earnings of $0.22 per weighted average common share

* Qtrly GAAP net loss $0.05 per weighted share

* Qtrly reported comprehensive income $0.35 per weighted average common share outstanding

* Qtrly reported book value of $9.83 per common share, 3.7% total return, accounting for a dividend of $0.23/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

