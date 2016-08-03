版本:
BRIEF-CenturyLink sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 to $0.57

Aug 3 CenturyLink Inc

* CenturyLink reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.39 billion

* CenturyLink Inc sees q3 operating revenues $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 core revenues $3.90 billion to $3.95 billion

* Sees Q3 adjusted diluted eps $0.52 to $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

