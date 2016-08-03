BRIEF-Prudential Financial reports Q2 adj operating earnings per share $1.84

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Prudential Financial Inc
* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.84
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $8.1 billion
* Prudential financial, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.04
* Retirement segment reported adjusted operating income of $236 million for current quarter, compared to $237 million in year-ago quarter
* Assets under management amounted to $1.268 trillion at june 30, 2016, compared to $1.184 trillion at december 31, 2015
* Qtrly net income included pre-tax benefit from reserve updates,among others of $590 million for ongoing businesses
* U.S. Retirement solutions and investment management division reported adjusted operating income of $870 million for q2 of 2016
* Qtrly net income includes benefit of 88 cents/share, adjusted operating income includes a net unfavorable impact of about 62 cents/share
* U.S. Retirement solutions and investment management division reported adjusted operating income of $870 million for q2 of 2016, versus. $981 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.