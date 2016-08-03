版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Monmouth REIT reports Q3 core FFO shr $0.19

Aug 3 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.19

* Monmouth real estate investment corporation reports results for the third quarter ended june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

