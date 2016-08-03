BRIEF-Amerco reports Q1 EPS $7.51

Aug 3 Amerco

* Q1 earnings per share $7.51

* Amerco reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* "we are seeing strong truck chassis cost increases put through by ford and general motors reflected in our bottom line"

* Qtrly Self Storage revenues increased $10.5 million, or 18.4% for q1 of fiscal 2017 compared with q1 of fiscal 2016.

* Qtrly total revenues $923.4 million versus $884.8 million