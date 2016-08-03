BRIEF-Parexel International Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.94

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Parexel International Corp Sees Q1 Fy 2017 Revenue $520
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.94
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Parexel international reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.83
* Confirm previous revenue guidance and increase our adjusted diluted eps guidance for fiscal year 2017
* Parexel international corp says q4 gaap operating margin of 10.8%; q4 adjusted operating margin of 12.8%
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap eps $3.79-$4.05
* Sees q1 gaap eps $0.80-$0.88
* Sees q1 non-gaap eps $0.82-$0.90
* $530 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap eps $3.79-$4.05
* Backlog as of june 30, 2016 was $5.7 billion, an increase of $400 million year over year
* Qtrly total revenue $627.8 million versus $605.2 million
* Sees fy 2017 gaap eps $3.72-$3.98 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.