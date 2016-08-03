BRIEF-Miller Industries reports 2016 second quarter results

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Miller Industries Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Miller Industries reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 sales rose 3 percent to $156.1 million
* Miller Industries Inc says retain positive outlook for second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.