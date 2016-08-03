版本:
BRIEF-Miller Industries reports 2016 second quarter results

Aug 3 Miller Industries Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58

* Miller Industries reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 sales rose 3 percent to $156.1 million

* Miller Industries Inc says retain positive outlook for second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

