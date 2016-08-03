版本:
BRIEF-Neenah reports record second quarter 2016 results

Aug 3 Neenah Paper Inc

* Neenah reports record second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $246 million versus I/B/E/S view $250.6 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.26

* Q2 earnings per share $1.21 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

