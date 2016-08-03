版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Kimball Electronics Inc Reports Q4 and fiscal year 2016 results

Aug 3 Kimball Electronics Inc

* Q4 sales $220 million

* Kimball Electronics, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Maintains goal of $1 billion in net sales by fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

