BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85 from cont ops

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
* Swm announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales rose 19.5 percent to $217.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations
* Mauduit international inc - financial results are likely to be considerably stronger in first half of year versus second half
* Mauduit- political events like brexit provide uncertainty on potential currency movements through year
* Currency translation impact on q2 earnings was neutral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.