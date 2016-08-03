版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Dynegy reports qtrly loss per share $6.73

Aug 3 Dynegy Inc

* Dynegy announces 2016 second quarter results

* 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range updated to $1,000-1,100 million

* Qtrly operating revenues $904 million versus $990 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted EBITDA guidance range updated to $1,000-1,100 million for FY

* Qtrly operating revenues $ 904 million versus $ 990 million

* 2016 free cash flow guidance updated to $200-300 million

* Qtrly loss per share $6.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐