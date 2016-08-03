版本:
BRIEF-Kemper adds two directors to board

Aug 3 Kemper Corp

* Kemper Corporation announces the addition of Thomas M. Goldstein and Lacy M. Johnson to its board of directors and announces quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share

* With addition of two members Kemper's board of directors will consist of nine members. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

