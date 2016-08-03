BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore reports Q2 loss per share $0.57

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
Aug 3 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc
* Hornbeck offshore announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.57
* Q2 revenue $53.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aggregate cash operating expenses are projected to be in range of $30.0 million to $35.0 million for q3 of 2016
* Aggregate operating expenses projected to be in range of $30.0 million to $35.0 million for q3 ;$135.0 million to $145.0 million for fy
* Active fleet for 2016 is expected to be comprised of an average of 19.4 new generation osvs and 6.7 mpsvs.
* Active fleet for 2017 is expected to be comprised of an average of 14.0 new generation osvs and 8.0 mpsvs.
* As of june 30, 2016, company had a cash balance of $224.5 million and an undrawn $300.0 million revolving credit facility.
* Has three tranches of funded unsecured debt outstanding that mature in fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
* By end of september 2016, company now expects to have stacked a total of 48 new gen osvs
* Annualized cash opex and g&a savings are now $210 million, up from $185 million
* Reached agreement with shipyard to postpone delivery of final two mpsvs and push $43 million of growth capex into 2018
* Expects to incur newbuild project costs of $9.2 million during q3 of 2016
* Aggregate cash operating expenses are projected to be $135.0 million to $145.0 million for full-year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
