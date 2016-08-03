BRIEF-Hillenbrand Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Hillenbrand Inc
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 revenue fell 7 percent to $371 million
* Hillenbrand Inc says now sees 2016 organic constant currency revenue growth in range of negative 7% to negative 5%, compared to down 2% to flat previously
* Hillenbrand Inc qtrly adjusted diluted eps
$0.53
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $406.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hillenbrand inc sees 2016 adjusted eps to be $1.98 to $2.05
* Hillenbrand inc says order volume fell short of expectations in Q3, particularly in area of large systems projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.