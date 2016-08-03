BRIEF-Energy Recovery reports Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Aug 3 Energy Recovery Inc.

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $13.2 million versus $16.3 million

* Q2 revenue view $10.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to advance toward execution of two performance milestones pursuant to our vorteq licensing agreement with schlumberger

* Licensing agreement with Schlumberger will trigger incremental $50 million in up-front contract payments. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: