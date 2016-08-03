BRIEF-American States Water Co. Q2 earnings per share $0.45

Aug 3 American States Water Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* American States Water announces earnings for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Decision on general rate case will be retroactive to Jan 1, 2016, could result in material change to gswc's net income recorded during h1

* Primary unresolved issues relate to gswc's capital budget requests and compensation for managerial level employees

* Qtrly total operating revenues $112 million versus $114.6 million