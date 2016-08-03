BRIEF-Black Hills Corp. Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Aug 3 Black Hills Corp

* Black Hills Corp. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.35 to $3.65

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $2.90 to $3.10

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Reaffirms its guidance for 2017 earnings, as adjusted, of $3.35 to $3.65 per share