BRIEF-Tenaris posts Q2 qtrly loss $0.02/ADS

Aug 3 Tenaris Sa

* Tenaris announces 2016 second quarter results

* Qtrly net sales $1,121 million versus $1,868 million

* "sales in Q3 will continue to be affected by low levels of activity in North America and further price declines"

* "in Q4, however, we should see a recovery in sales volumes and capacity utilization levels"

* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.02

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintained a net cash position of $1.8 billion at end of quarter.