BRIEF-Tesoro Corporation reports 2016 second quarter results

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Tesoro Corp
* Tesoro Corporation reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $3.47 from continuing operations
* Total refinery throughput for quarter was 802 thousand barrels per day, or 92 pct utilization
* Sees Q3 Consolidated Throughput 835-885 mbpd
* Tesoro Corp Q2 revenue $6,285 million versus $8,232 million last year
* "committed to delivering $400 to $500 million of annual improvements to operating income in 2016"
* Tesoro Corp says total capital expenditures for FY 2016 to be $970 million
* Increased quarterly cash dividend by 10 pct to $0.55 per share
* Says now expects year-over-year improvements from higher utilization and operational efficiencies of $400 to $500 million.
* Plans to continue to market ultra-low sulfur diesel to local customers and utilize naphtha and resid in its integrated value chain system
* Tesoro Corp says capital spending for Q2 was $167 million for tesoro and $42 million for tllp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.