2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Mediagrif reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.25

Aug 3 Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc

* Mediagrif reports results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q1 revenue C$19 million versus I/B/E/S view c$18.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

