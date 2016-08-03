版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Bay Realty Trust appoints W. Reid Sanders to board

Aug 3 Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp

* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp appoints W. Reid Sanders to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

