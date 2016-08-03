版本:
BRIEF-MTS Inc reports Q2 EPS C$0.15

Aug 3 Manitoba Telecom Services Inc

* Quarter 2016 results and transformation progress

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.15

* Qtrly operating revenue $252.3 million versus $250.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.32, revenue view c$251.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

