BRIEF-Kinaxis Inc. reports Q2 adjusted diluted EPS $0.20

Aug 3 Kinaxis Inc says -

* Kinaxis Inc. reports fiscal second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue view $27.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $111.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total revenue for Q2 was $28.7 million, an increase of 21% compared to same period in 2015.

* Sees full year 2016 annual total revenue to be in range of $112 million to $115 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: