BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum Qtrly loss per share $0.05

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd
* Oryx petroleum second quarter 2016 financial and operational results
* Re-Forecasted capital expenditures for 2016 are $32 million, reduced from previous forecast of $62 million.
* Says average gross oil production of 3,100 barrels per day for q2 2016 from demir dagh field
* Expects cash on hand at june 30, 2016, cash receipts to fund expenditures through end of 2017
* "pursuit of growth capital expenditures in 2017 will likely require external funding."
* Says expects gross oil production from hawler license area to approximate 8,000 to 9,000 bbl/d by end of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $7.1 million versus $9.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $8.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.