2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy Q3 loss per share $20.48

Aug 3 Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy Llc

* Southwest iowa renewable energy, llc announces results for q3 fiscal 2016

* Q3 loss per share $20.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

