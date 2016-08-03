版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:35 BJT

BRIEF-Albemarle Q2 adjusted EPS $0.93 from cont ops

Aug 3 Albemarle Corp

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue view $857.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $2.78 including items

* Albemarle exceeds second quarter 2016 expectations and raises guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 including items

* Q2 sales fell 6.8 percent to $669.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Non-Cash tax charge of $416.7 million related to decision to sell chemetall surface treatment business in quarter

* Sees fy net sales $2.5 - $2.8 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted eps (per diluted share) of $3.35 - $3.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐