BRIEF-CF Industries Holdings Inc reports Q2 earnings $0.20/shr

Aug 3 CF Industries Holdings Inc says -

* CF Industries Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter net earnings of $47 million and EBITDA of $329 million; adjusted net earnings of $77 million and adjusted EBITDA of $342 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 sales $1.13 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.13 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to have total capital expenditures for 2016 in range of $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion

* "Expects a continued challenging price environment through 2017"

* CF industries Holdings Inc says new Donaldsonville ammonia plant expected to begin production in Q3

* "Additional urea and uan production capacity in North America is scheduled to come on line in first or Q2 of 2017"

"Believe it is prudent to suspend share repurchases and allow current share repurchase authorization to expire in December 2016"