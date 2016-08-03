BRIEF-Morneau Shepell reports 5 pct Q2 rev increase

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Morneau Shepell Inc
* Morneau shepell reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Morneau shepell inc qtrly adjusted ebitda increased by $1.5 million to $29.5 million
* Morneau shepell inc qtrly revenue of $149.3 million was a 4.8 per cent increase
* Maintaining its policy of paying a monthly dividend of 6.5 cents per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.