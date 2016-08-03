BRIEF-Morneau Shepell reports 5 pct Q2 rev increase

Aug 3 Morneau Shepell Inc

* Morneau shepell reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Morneau shepell inc qtrly adjusted ebitda increased by $1.5 million to $29.5 million

* Morneau shepell inc qtrly revenue of $149.3 million was a 4.8 per cent increase

* Maintaining its policy of paying a monthly dividend of 6.5 cents per share.