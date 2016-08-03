版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:58 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Pacific says Pershing square sells stake in co

Aug 3 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* Canadian pacific railway limited announces sale of its common shares by Pershing Square

* On closing of today's sale of 9,840,890 shares, funds managed by Pershing Square will not own any shares of Canadian Pacific

* Canadian pacific is not selling any common shares in offering

* Commencement of a public offering of 9,840,890 of canadian pacific's common shares by certain funds managed by pershing square

* Says will not receive any of proceeds from offering of common shares by funds managed by Pershing Square Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

