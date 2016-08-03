BRIEF-Canadian Pacific says Pershing square sells stake in co

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
* Canadian pacific railway limited announces sale of its common shares by Pershing Square
* On closing of today's sale of 9,840,890 shares, funds managed by Pershing Square will not own any shares of Canadian Pacific
* Canadian pacific is not selling any common shares in offering
* Commencement of a public offering of 9,840,890 of canadian pacific's common shares by certain funds managed by pershing square
* Says will not receive any of proceeds from offering of common shares by funds managed by Pershing Square Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.