版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:34 BJT

BRIEF-Kadant sees FY rev $415 million to $421 million

Aug 3 Kadant Inc

* Kadant reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.62 to $0.65

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $103 million to $105 million

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 revenue $112 million versus i/b/e/s view $104.4 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.98 to $3.04 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.75 to $2.81

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $415 million to $421 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $416.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $103.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐