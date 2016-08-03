BRIEF-Agrium posts Q2 adj EPS of $4.18; sees FY EPS $5.00-$5.30

Aug 3 Agrium Inc

* Agrium reports solid second quarter earnings

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $4.18

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.00 to $5.30

* Agrium inc says 2016 estimates of nitrogen and potash production remain between 3.5 million to 3.7 million and 2.3 million to 2.4 million tonnes, respectively

* Qtrly nitrogen sales volumes were slightly lower than same period last year due primarily to extended planned outage at the borger facility

* Narrowed our expectation for 2016 retail ebitda between $1.1-billion to $1.15-billion

* Agrium inc says nitrogen prices have been pressured due to slow demand from india and seasonal pricing pressure

* Sees 2016 nitrogen production of 3.5 to 3.7 million tonnes

* Agrium inc sees 2016 crop nutrient sales 9.8 million tonnes to 10.2 million tonnes

* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures $800 million - $900 million

* Agrium inc says expect that pace of chinese phosphate exports will increase in second half of 2016, but continue to be below 2015 levels

* Says do not expect any additional capacity to come on stream in second half of 2016 for potash

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Annual guidance range has been revised to $5.00 to $5.30 diluted earnings per share due to weak outlook for nutrient prices

* "currently working on completion of Cargill and another retail acquisition"

* Q2 sales $6,415 million versus $6,992 million last year

* Second half 2016 diluted earnings per share range based on annual guidance range is weighted over 80 percent to q4

* "anticipating strong demand for retail crop nutrient sales tonnes this fall"

* Qtrly wholesale sales $882 million versus $1,174 million

* Sees 2016 retail nutrient sales tonnes between 9.8 million to 10.2 million tonnes

* Qtrly potash sales volumes were up 5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2015

* Sees 2016 potash production of 2.3 to 2.4 million tonnes

* Agrium inc says indian diammonium phosphate (dap) imports are down close to 40 percent in first half of 2016