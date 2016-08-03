BRIEF-Agrium posts Q2 adj EPS of $4.18; sees FY EPS $5.00-$5.30

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Agrium Inc
* Agrium reports solid second quarter earnings
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $4.18
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.00 to $5.30
* Agrium inc says 2016 estimates of nitrogen and potash production remain between 3.5 million to 3.7 million and 2.3 million to 2.4 million tonnes, respectively
* Qtrly nitrogen sales volumes were slightly lower than same period last year due primarily to extended planned outage at the borger facility
* Narrowed our expectation for 2016 retail ebitda between $1.1-billion to $1.15-billion
* Agrium inc says nitrogen prices have been pressured due to slow demand from india and seasonal pricing pressure
* Sees 2016 nitrogen production of 3.5 to 3.7 million tonnes
* Agrium inc sees 2016 crop nutrient sales 9.8 million tonnes to 10.2 million tonnes
* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures $800 million - $900 million
* Agrium inc says expect that pace of chinese phosphate exports will increase in second half of 2016, but continue to be below 2015 levels
* Says do not expect any additional capacity to come on stream in second half of 2016 for potash
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Annual guidance range has been revised to $5.00 to $5.30 diluted earnings per share due to weak outlook for nutrient prices
* "currently working on completion of Cargill and another retail acquisition"
* Q2 sales $6,415 million versus $6,992 million last year
* Second half 2016 diluted earnings per share range based on annual guidance range is weighted over 80 percent to q4
* "anticipating strong demand for retail crop nutrient sales tonnes this fall"
* Qtrly wholesale sales $882 million versus $1,174 million
* Sees 2016 retail nutrient sales tonnes between 9.8 million to 10.2 million tonnes
* Qtrly potash sales volumes were up 5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2015
* Sees 2016 potash production of 2.3 to 2.4 million tonnes
* Agrium inc says indian diammonium phosphate (dap) imports are down close to 40 percent in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.