BRIEF-Sevcon Inc Q3 loss per share $0.38

Aug 3 Sevcon Inc

* Sevcon reports financial results for third quarter fiscal 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.38

* Says expect production revenue to be approximately $166 million over five-to-seven-year production lives of projects

* Qtrly revenues increased to $13.9 million, from $10.3 million in q3 of fiscal 2015

* Says raised expectations and now anticipate more than 20% growth from bassi in 2016