BRIEF-Alimera Sciences Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.15

Aug 3 Alimera Sciences Inc

* Alimera sciences announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.15

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue rose 66 percent to $9.6 million

* Alimera sciences inc says has engaged in discussions with fda regarding potential future indications for iluvien

* Based on discussions, believes it should be able to establish adequate evidence of safety and efficacy for approval of iluvien for additional indication