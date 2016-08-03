BRIEF-Alimera Sciences Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.15

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Alimera Sciences Inc
* Alimera sciences announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.15
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue rose 66 percent to $9.6 million
* Alimera sciences inc says has engaged in discussions with fda regarding potential future indications for iluvien
* Based on discussions, believes it should be able to establish adequate evidence of safety and efficacy for approval of iluvien for additional indication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.