BRIEF-Contango Oil & Gas Q2 loss per share $0.90

Aug 3 Contango Oil & Gas Co says -

* Contango announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides operations update

* Q2 revenue $19.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $21.2 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Production for Q2 of 2016 was about 6.8 BCFE, or 74.6 MMCFE per day, down about 24 pct from 2015

* Says crude oil and natural gas liquids production during Q2 of 2016 was about 3,800 bpd versus 5,900 bpd last year

* Sees production of 67,000 - 72,000 MCFE per day for Q3