BRIEF-WGL Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.33

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 WGL Holdings Inc says -
* WGL Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results; affirms fiscal year 2016 guidance
* Sees FY 2016 NON-GAAP operating earnings per share $3.00 to $3.20
* Says affirming consolidated NON-GAAP operating earnings estimate for fiscal year 2016
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.33
* Qtrly total operating revenues $440.6 million versus $441.2 million
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.